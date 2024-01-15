Spanish Motorcyclist Falcon Dies After Dakar Rally Crash: Team
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday.
"On Monday, January 15, Carles passed away. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardio-respiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the TwinTrail Racing Team said in a statement.
"Carles was a smiley person, always active, who enjoyed with passion everythign he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar," it added.
The high-speed stage over jagged rocks and winding sand dunes in the Saudi desert was almost complete on January 7 when the experienced off-road rider from Tarragona crashed.
The 45-year-old was immediately taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia in a medical helicopter, and later flown back to Spain where he had been in intensive care.
Twin Trail Racing said at the time that Falcon, a computer engineer by training, had suffered a fracture of his vertebrae.
The Dakar Rally is one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races and this year's 8,000km long 12-stage marathon ends at the Red Sea on January 19.
Recent Stories
Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches
PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran
Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy
Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs
VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates
Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward
PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD
Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts
Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar
More Stories From Sports
-
No regrets as Osaka loses at Australian Open on Grand Slam comeback2 hours ago
-
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach4 hours ago
-
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program5 hours ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open5 hours ago
-
Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son5 hours ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open5 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations7 hours ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious start6 hours ago
-
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations7 hours ago
-
Murray says 'definite possibility' he has played final Australian Open8 hours ago
-
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale11 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations15 hours ago