Open Menu

Spanish Motorcyclist Falcon Dies After Dakar Rally Crash: Team

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Spanish motorcyclist Carles Falcon has died from the serious injuries he suffered last week on the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, his team said Monday.

"On Monday, January 15, Carles passed away. The medical team has confirmed that the neurological damage caused by the cardio-respiratory arrest at the time of the accident is irreversible," the TwinTrail Racing Team said in a statement.

"Carles was a smiley person, always active, who enjoyed with passion everythign he did, especially motorcycles. He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar," it added.

The high-speed stage over jagged rocks and winding sand dunes in the Saudi desert was almost complete on January 7 when the experienced off-road rider from Tarragona crashed.

The 45-year-old was immediately taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia in a medical helicopter, and later flown back to Spain where he had been in intensive care.

Twin Trail Racing said at the time that Falcon, a computer engineer by training, had suffered a fracture of his vertebrae.

The Dakar Rally is one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races and this year's 8,000km long 12-stage marathon ends at the Red Sea on January 19.

Related Topics

Accident World Died Saudi Marathon Dakar Tarragona Spain Saudi Arabia January From

Recent Stories

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

16 minutes ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

26 minutes ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

38 minutes ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

2 hours ago
 No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

2 hours ago
DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

2 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

2 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Si ..

Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with econo ..

Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts

2 hours ago
 Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies ..

Tough contest expected on all 5 NA constituencies of Peshawar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports