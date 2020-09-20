UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Activities Vital For Youth: Maulana Ahmadullah

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 hours ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Sports activities vital for youth: Maulana Ahmadullah

BANNU, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::District leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Ahmadullah Haqqani has said that the country could move on the path of development only because of sports activities and by involving youth in health activities.

Talking to the gathering on the inauguration of the cricket tournament at Domel Khorgai area, District Bannu he said,"youth are the future builders of the nation and their health are important for establishing a healthy society." Maulana Ahmadullah commended the management and said that such good deeds keep the young generation away from wrong deeds. He assured all possible support from his side and said that the game JUI would help in providing jumping opportunities.

Finally, he appealed to the youth to focus more on education along with their sporting activities.

Related Topics

Cricket Bannu Sports Education Young All From

Recent Stories

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 minutes ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

32 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

2 hours ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.