Sports activities vital for youth: Maulana Ahmadullah

BANNU, Sept. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::District leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Ahmadullah Haqqani has said that the country could move on the path of development only because of sports activities and by involving youth in health activities.

Talking to the gathering on the inauguration of the cricket tournament at Domel Khorgai area, District Bannu he said,"youth are the future builders of the nation and their health are important for establishing a healthy society." Maulana Ahmadullah commended the management and said that such good deeds keep the young generation away from wrong deeds. He assured all possible support from his side and said that the game JUI would help in providing jumping opportunities.

Finally, he appealed to the youth to focus more on education along with their sporting activities.