"Sports For Life Basketball Online Course" Held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :"Sports for Life Basketball Online Course" started with a session by Pakistan Basketball Coach Malik Riaz He addressed large online participants of over 450 coaches and players from all Pakistan and thanked the coaches and players for giving him a chance to deliver his experience to youngsters, said a statement on Saturday.

He shared his experiences in basketball coaching tips and provided methods to stay fit during the covid lockdown and told the audience that he has fond memories of Karachi when played in YMCA and Aram Bagh and said that Karachi is his heart and has many fond memories here.

He promised that he will visit Sindh for coaching purposes.

He said Pakistan basketball has seen a golden era in early days and the men's team gave tough time to top teams of Asia including Iran and India.

He also said that work is being done to introduce women basketball as well because FIBA has also instructed Pakistan to develop a female team soon but there is a shortage of females in the game.

He specially thanked Ghulam Muhammad Khan-President, KBBA, Muhammad Yaqoob Qadri-Associate Secretary, Pakistan Basketball Federation) and Shezad Kazi-CEO, sports for Life for this memorable session and course and hoped that it is new beginning for the development of Basketball in Pakistan.