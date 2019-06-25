Sports policy being formulated: SBP DG

Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said Punjab's sports policy is being formulated for the first time in the history and the prime objective of this policy is to choose the direction for development of sports in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said Punjab 's sports policy is being formulated for the first time in the history and the prime objective of this policy is to choose the direction for development of sports in the province.

"Formulating the sports policy is a landmark decision to help promote sports on new lines and we can not achieve destination without setting our targets," he expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting of Director Sports of different educational institutions at national Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

He said several effective measures have been taken for the growth of sports under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Nadeem Sarwar said the script of Sports Policy will be presented before Punjab cabinet and will be implemented after getting its proper approval.

The meeting was attended by several director sports of government and private colleges and universities including Mudassar Mushtaq (PU), Prof Khalid Ali Khan (GCU), Prof Malik Mohammad Safdar (Islamia College Civil Lines), Sohail Bashir (MAO College), Babar Kamil, Shahzad Nazir (FC College University), Zahid Bashir (Superior University), Rana Amjad (University of Veterinary and Sciences), Mohammad Saeed (King Edward University), Naeem Bashir (Govt College Township), Miss Beenish (Kinnaird College), Shahid Ali Khan (Aitcheson College), Tariq Sindhu (Beaconhouse School Sysytem), Mian Nasir (LGS), Saleem Akhtar (Learning Alliance Lahore), M Abdullah (UMT), Mohammad Tanveer (UET), Rehan Yousaf (Comsat University), NadeemYousaf (AIMC), Prof Aslam Wattoo, Rehan Siddique (Govt College Gulberg) and Prof Mahjabeen (Govt College for Women Township).

While addressing the meeting, Director General Sports said that Sports Board Punjab has taken revolutionary measures during the last couple of months. "We have revived Sports Calendar and Punjab Games after a gap of eight years".

He said that all sports people concerned are being consulted for the formation of a compact and solid sports policy of Punjab. "Dr Ijaz Asghar has been appointed consultant for this purpose. Dr Ijaz Asghar and his team is visiting every tehsil and district to review sports talent and facilities".

"It's our goal to provide equal sports opportunities to all people irrespective of a big and small city," he said.

Nadeem Sarwar further said that tracing talented players from grassroots level and then imparting them quality training will be main feature of the sports policy. "We are also planning to establish a sports school".

"The construction work is in progress at 204 sports schemes including sports complex, gymnasium hall, grounds etc in Punjab right now", he said.

Director General Sports Punjab said that 14 new astro-turfs have been laid in Punjab while 14 more will laid in near future to provide best sports facilities to hockey players. "The basic purpose for this important meeting is to get your valuable opinions about the sports policy".

Dr Ijaz Asghar briefed the participants about the sports policy.