UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Promotion Mission Of Punjab Govt: Punjab Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:14 PM

Sports promotion mission of Punjab govt: Punjab sports minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials attended the key meeting which was convened to review the sports development projects. Concerned officers gave a detailed briefing regarding development projects during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports said the promotion of sports and development is the mission of Punjab govt.

"We have taken effective measures to provide best sports facilities to youth of the province," he added.

"The talented players of the province will get more sports facilities after the completion of sports development projects," he asserted.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said: "We are striving hard to provide best sports facilities at tehsil level. Top class sports complexes, stadiums and grounds are being built in several tehsils of the province." He directed the concerned officers to complete the sports projects as early as possible.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Government Best Top

Recent Stories

PCB congratulates Sana Mir on induction in ICC Wom ..

7 minutes ago

Meeting reviews construction of double road

17 seconds ago

Govt agrees to review additional taxes on retailer ..

19 seconds ago

PTI to clean sweep elections in merged districts o ..

20 seconds ago

Shang Grid Station to be energised on Tuesday

22 seconds ago

Pakistani Court Places Ex-Prime Minister Into 13-D ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.