Sports promotion mission of Punjab govt: Punjab sports minister

Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Sports , Youth Affairs and Tourism, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti presided over an important meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and other officials attended the key meeting which was convened to review the sports development projects. Concerned officers gave a detailed briefing regarding development projects during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports said the promotion of sports and development is the mission of Punjab govt.

"We have taken effective measures to provide best sports facilities to youth of the province," he added.

"The talented players of the province will get more sports facilities after the completion of sports development projects," he asserted.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti further said: "We are striving hard to provide best sports facilities at tehsil level. Top class sports complexes, stadiums and grounds are being built in several tehsils of the province." He directed the concerned officers to complete the sports projects as early as possible.