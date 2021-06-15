Sports schemes of Rs 592 mln to be completed in next fiscial year

Various sports schemes will be completed in Faisalabad during the next financial year with an estimated cost of Rs.592.2 million

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Various sports schemes will be completed in Faisalabad during the next financial year with an estimated cost of Rs.592.2 million.

A spokesman for the district administration said Rs113 million would be spent on improvement of Hockey Stadium Madina Town while Rs 66.

3 million would be expended on Sports Complex Sammundri.

Similarly, Rs10 million has been earmarked for a ground in Ghulam Muhammad Abad while Rs 50 million will be spent on Indoor Complex. Rs 50 million has also been allocated for Chak Jhumra Complex, Rs 50 million for Jaranwala Gymnasium, Rs 50 million for Tandlianwala Gymnasium, Rs 92.9 million for Malik Pur Ground andRs110 million for Sports Complex Dijkot, he added.