Spotify founder Ek eyes Arsenal

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:16 PM

The founder of Swedish streaming music site Spotify, Daniel Ek, has expressed interest in buying English football club Arsenal, as angry fans urged owner Stan Kroenke to sell over his role in the failed Super League plan

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :The founder of Swedish streaming music site Spotify, Daniel Ek, has expressed interest in buying English football club Arsenal, as angry fans urged owner Stan Kroenke to sell over his role in the failed Super League plan.

"As a kid growing up, I've cheered for Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE (Kroenke sports Enterprises) would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring," Spotify's billionaire founder and chief executive Ek wrote on Twitter late Friday.

Arsenal was one of six Premier League clubs that had signed up for the planned European Super League, which was met with a fierce backlash and withdrawn in a humiliating climbdown this week.

Around 2,000 fans protested against Kroenke prior to Arsenal's Premier League match with Everton on Friday, with some signs depicting him as a vampire and devil.

Kroenke, 73, first bought a stake in the club in 2007.

But success has been thin on the ground since then, with just four FA Cups, and they last played in the Champions League in the 2016/17 season.

