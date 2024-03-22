Open Menu

Sri Lanka 217-5 Against Bangladesh As De Silva Leads Fightback

Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Sri Lanka 217-5 against Bangladesh as de Silva leads fightback

Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hit unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka fought back against Bangladesh to reach 217-5 at tea Friday on the opening day of the first Test.

De Silva hit an unbeaten 83 and Mendis added 75 with both still at the crease at the break in Sylhet.

Their 160-run stand helped Sri Lanka recover from a precarious 57-5, after Bangladesh's pacers made early inroads.

Khaled Ahmed justified skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bowl first on a green surface, forcing opener Nishan Madushka (2) to offer a catch to Mehidy Hasan at third slip at the end of the second over.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made 37 runs for the second wicket before Khaled struck again when Mendis knocked the pacer's delivery to Zakir Hasan at gully.

Mendis departed on 16, and Khaled bowled Karunaratne with an in-swinger in the same over for 17.

Najmul ran out Angelo Mathews for just five with a direct-hit to compound Sri Lanka's early woes.

Shoriful islam joined the party when he removed Dinesh Chandimal for nine, with Mehidy grabbing his second catch of the morning down low at leg slip.

Kamindu was dropped on the next ball by Mahmudul Hasan before he saw off the session with de Silva.

Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.

The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Sylhet Chittagong Same Dhananjaya De Silva Kusal Mendis March From

Recent Stories

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

15 minutes ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
 Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports