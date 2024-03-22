Sri Lanka 217-5 Against Bangladesh As De Silva Leads Fightback
Muhammad Rameez Published March 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Sylhet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hit unbeaten half-centuries as Sri Lanka fought back against Bangladesh to reach 217-5 at tea Friday on the opening day of the first Test.
De Silva hit an unbeaten 83 and Mendis added 75 with both still at the crease at the break in Sylhet.
Their 160-run stand helped Sri Lanka recover from a precarious 57-5, after Bangladesh's pacers made early inroads.
Khaled Ahmed justified skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's decision to bowl first on a green surface, forcing opener Nishan Madushka (2) to offer a catch to Mehidy Hasan at third slip at the end of the second over.
Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made 37 runs for the second wicket before Khaled struck again when Mendis knocked the pacer's delivery to Zakir Hasan at gully.
Mendis departed on 16, and Khaled bowled Karunaratne with an in-swinger in the same over for 17.
Najmul ran out Angelo Mathews for just five with a direct-hit to compound Sri Lanka's early woes.
Shoriful islam joined the party when he removed Dinesh Chandimal for nine, with Mehidy grabbing his second catch of the morning down low at leg slip.
Kamindu was dropped on the next ball by Mahmudul Hasan before he saw off the session with de Silva.
Sri Lanka have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh.
The second and final match of the series will be played in Chittagong from March 30.
