UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Opt To Bat Against India In World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Sri Lanka opt to bat against India in World Cup

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Headingley on Saturday's final day of the World Cup league phase

Leeds, United Kingdom, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Headingley on Saturday's final day of the World Cup league phase.

The 1996 champions, who are playing for pride after bowing out of the semi-finals race, made one change from their previous win over West Indies, Thisara Perera coming in for Jeffrey Vandersay.

"It was an obvious plan, it's a used wicket and will get slower and slower," Karunaratne said at the toss.

"We didn't capitalise in the first few games, but we then started to correct those mistakes and started to do well." Virat Kohli's India have won six of their eight league matches to make the semi-finals along with defending champions Australia, hosts England and New Zealand.

The two-time winners have a chance to leapfrog table-topping Australia with a win in Leeds but also need help from South Africa, who face Aaron Finch's side later at Old Trafford.

India made two changes to their starting line-up, with Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"We would have batted first as well, used pitch, will get slower as the match progresses," said Kohli.

"The team is doing well, we are striking a good balance at the right time." India: Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wkt), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Perera (wkt), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga Umpires: Paul Wilson (AUS), Ian Gould (ENG)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).

Related Topics

India World Australia Sri Lanka Leeds South Africa New Zealand MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami KL Rahul Dhananjaya De Silva Jeffrey Vandersay Kusal Mendis Hardik Pandya Kasun Rajitha Rishabh Pant Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Avishka Fernando Ian Gould Chris Gaffaney Chris Broad Old Trafford TV From Race

Recent Stories

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

15 minutes ago

Dead body recovered from deserted place in Faisala ..

36 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

38 seconds ago

25 arrested over firing in marriage ceremony in Fa ..

39 seconds ago

Babar Azam breaks Miandad's record for most WC run ..

45 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.