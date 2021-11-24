Sri Lanka v West Indies 1st Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Scorecard after Sri Lanka declared their second innings in the first Test against West Indies on day four in Galle on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka 1st innings 386 (Karunaratne 147, de Silva 61; Chase 5-83, Warrican 3-87) West Indies 1st innings 230 (Mayers 45, Braithwaite 41; Jayawickrama 4-40, Mendis 3-75) Sri Lanka 2nd innings Pathum Nissanka c Hope b Cornwall 3 Dimuth Karunaratne c Blackwood b Cornwall 83 Oshada Fernando lbw b Warrican 14 Angelo Mathews not out 69 Dhananjaya de Silva c & b Warrican 1 Dinesh Chandimal not out 10 Extras: (b 8, lb 2, nb 1) 11 Total: (four wickets declared, 40.

5 overs) 191 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Nissanka), 2-39 (Fernando), 3-162 (Karunaratne) 4-163 (de Silva).

To bat: Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Bowling: Rahkeem Cornwall 15.5-0-60-2, Jason Holder 5-0-19-0, Roston Chase 6-1-28-0, Jomel Warrican 9-1-42-2, Shannon Gabriel 4-0-23-0 (nb 1), Kraigg Brathwaite 1-0-9-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Third umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)