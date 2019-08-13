UrduPoint.com
Starc, Hazlewood Vie For Ashes Places As Pattinson Misses Out

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia have left pace bowler James Pattinson out of their 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against England, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood vying for recalls.

Pattinson was part of the team that won by 251 runs at Edgbaston, taking two wickets in his first Test in three years.

But the 29-year-old will sit out at Lord's, leaving Starc and Hazlewood to push their cases.

Australia squad for second Ashes Test:Tim Paine (capt & wkt), David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

