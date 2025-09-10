Open Menu

Students Olympic Games Kicks Off September 16

Muhammad Rameez Published September 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The 9th Al- Zarooni Students Olympic Games under the auspices of Pakistan Students Olympic Association will

commence from September 16, at Karachi.

The Games will be inaugurated on September 19, by Sheikh Ali Zarooni, Head of Buraq Sports (UAE).

According to President, Pakistan Students Olympic Association, Maqbool Arain the Games will be held at three different venues in Karachi, including PSB Coaching Center, Karachi, KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road, Karachi and Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.

He said that Various 24 sports competitions will be held, including archery, athletics, futsal, gymnastics, flying desks, paddle, pickleball, rope skipping, skating, throwball, tug-of-war, taekwondo, fitness, cricket, cycling, basketball, badminton, catchball, dodgeball, netball, handball, table tennis, volleyball and hockey.

The draws for the Games will be announced on September 11 at Mini KMC Sports Complex, Karachi. The closing ceremony of the Games will be held on September 28 in which Trophies, medals and certificates will be distributed among the players of the winning teams.

