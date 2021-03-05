Styen is optimistic about his return to Pakistan to play remaining PSL 6 matches

(@fidahassanain)

The South African lengendary bowler has also asked the fellow players not to lose hope about the competition, saying that they will be back soon and will play the matches.

South African bowler Dale Styen is optimistic to return back to Pakistan for Quetta Gladiators to play remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6.

In a video message, Steyn who left earlier after the league was postponed owing to increasing cases of COVID-19, had said that he was interested in continuing the game from where they left once the tournament resume.

He also thanked his supporters for their support. The player said that his team was just one win away from the stage of getting star some serious momentum.

“The league, though, has been postponed, no player should lose hope. In this game, we are just one win away from getting some momentum and winning, just like we did last night [against Multan],” said Dale.

He stated: “ I’m hopeful that this competition will resume. We could be back and will play these matches. I think that is the big idea and the big plan,”. He asked the players to remain hopeful and thanked everyone around for their support.

On Thursday, Pakistan cricket board (PCB) confirmed that PSL 6 was postponed due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

However, the sources said earlier today that the remaining matches of PSL 6 would be played in UAE in May if the situation of Coronavirus remained the same in the country. The sources said that three windows for remaining 20 matches were discussed by the officials concerned.

“The three windows may be May, Sept or December to play the remaining PSL matches,” they added.