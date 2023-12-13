Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actor, in a recent podcast discussion, reveals the challenges Rahul encounters when subjected to online trolling.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2023) Bollywood stalwart Suniel Shetty has stepped forward to address the critique faced by his son-in-law, KL Rahul, following India's defeat to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final.

Shetty, in a recent podcast discussion, revealed the challenges Rahul encounters when subjected to online trolling.

Despite Rahul's standing with fans, selectors, and team captains, Shetty empathized that the trolling affects him more than it does Rahul, causing him considerable distress.

In the aftermath of India's loss to Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, KL Rahul encountered criticism for his fielding performance on the decisive day. Rahul, however, drew scrutiny as he scored 66 runs off 107 balls against the Australian team.

Expressing his paternal concern, Suniel Shetty shared that watching KL Rahul play induces anxiety, as he views Rahul as his own son and fervently wishes for his success on the field. Shetty acknowledged that Rahul and his partner, Athiya Shetty, were targets of online criticism before the Asia Cup, leading Rahul to respond with resilience, asserting that his on-field performance would be the ultimate reply to detractors.

Highlighting the broader issue, Suniel Shetty emphasized that despite the criticism, he has adopted a stance of solidarity, expressing empathy and appreciation for cricketers in the face of unwarranted negativity.