Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Armand Duplantis won the Olympic men's pole vault gold on Tuesday.

The US-born Swede managed a best of 6.02 metres, twice going close at 6.19m in a bid to better his own world record.

American Christopher Nilsen claimed silver with a personal best of 5.97m, while Brazil's Olympic champion from the 2016 Rio Games, Thiago Braz, took home bronze (5.87m).