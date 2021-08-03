UrduPoint.com

Sweden's Armand Duplantis Wins Olympic Men's Pole Vault Gold

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sweden's Armand Duplantis won the Olympic men's pole vault gold on Tuesday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sweden's Armand Duplantis won the Olympic men's pole vault gold on Tuesday.

The US-born Swede managed a best of 6.02 metres, twice going close at 6.19m in a bid to better his own world record.

American Christopher Nilsen claimed silver with a personal best of 5.97m, while Brazil's Olympic champion from the 2016 Rio Games, Thiago Braz, took home bronze (5.87m).

