Swiss Prosecutors Seek 28-Month Jail Sentence For PSG Football Club President - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:50 AM

Swiss Prosecutors Seek 28-Month Jail Sentence for PSG Football Club President - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Swiss prosecutors have called for a 28-month jail sentence for the president of French football club Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and a three-year prison term for former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke in the case of football broadcasting rights corruption, Le Monde newspaper reported.

According to prosecutors, Valcke received 1.4-2.3 billion Euros ($1.6-7.7 billion) in unwarranted benefits, including the exclusive right to use Al-Khelaifi's villa for 18 months without paying rent, in exchange for transferring the middle East and North Africa rights for broadcasting the 2026 and 2030 World Cups to a media group chaired by Al-Khelaifi.

Valcke, who had served as the FIFA secretary general since 2007, was suspended from duty in September 2015 due to possible involvement in illegal ticket sale schemes for 2014 FIFA World Cup matches in Brazil. In February 2016, the FIFA Ethics Committee suspended him for 12 years, but the term was reduced by the FIFA Appeals Committee to 10 years in June of the same year.

