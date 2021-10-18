T20 World 2021: Dutch won the toss, opt to bat first

(@FahadShabbir)

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2021) The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first in Match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

The Dutch got off to a disastrous start as opener Ben Cooper run out from his first ball and just the third delivery of the innings.

Some misunderstanding between Cooper and fellow opener Max O’Dowd left Simi Singh with the simple task of throwing it to bowler Paul Stirling to whip off the bails.

There was still a need for a third-umpire review, despite Cooper being well short of his ground, as Stirling knocked off one of the bails before the ball had arrived.

However, the other bail was not dislodged until Stirling had the ball in his hands, so the run-out was ruled valid.

A solid partnership between O’Dowd and Colin Ackermann, however, pushed the Dutch recovery, with the pair steering their side to 50/2 with nine overs of the innings gone.