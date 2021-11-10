T20 World 2021: England set the target of 167 for Kiwis in the first semi-final

(@FahadShabbir)

Blackcaps won the toss and decided to field against England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) England set the target of 167 for New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

It's not as if England aren't trying. It's just that they're being shot-blocked.

Malan was the one who launched their first six. But in trying to repeat it, he fell, because the ball he faced was a foot or so fuller than he thought.

Moeen launched their second six in the 17th over. And kept looking for more. But Sodhi, the bowler, either went wide of the batter, past his hitting arc, or cramped him with quick, flat deliveries on the pads, to limit his hitting arc.

It's been a lovely battle and it's only going to get hotter.

Eoin Morgan’s England will lead today’s Twenty20 World Cup clash as favourites against New Zealand, two years after both teams clashed in a dramatic 50-over final. England will play without its batsmen Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills.

England played aggressive cricket and stood as group leaders ahead of the Aussies by defeating West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.

On other hand, the Blackcaps are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate the Kiwis' worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson's side when the 2019 ODI World Cup final finished in a tie.