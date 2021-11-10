UrduPoint.com

T20 World 2021: England Set The Target Of 167 For Kiwis In The First Semi-final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:00 PM

T20 World 2021: England set the target of 167 for Kiwis in the first semi-final

Blackcaps won the toss and decided to field against England at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) England set the target of 167 for New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

It's not as if England aren't trying. It's just that they're being shot-blocked.

Malan was the one who launched their first six. But in trying to repeat it, he fell, because the ball he faced was a foot or so fuller than he thought.

Moeen launched their second six in the 17th over. And kept looking for more. But Sodhi, the bowler, either went wide of the batter, past his hitting arc, or cramped him with quick, flat deliveries on the pads, to limit his hitting arc.

It's been a lovely battle and it's only going to get hotter.

Eoin Morgan’s England will lead today’s Twenty20 World Cup clash as favourites against New Zealand, two years after both teams clashed in a dramatic 50-over final. England will play without its batsmen Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills.

England played aggressive cricket and stood as group leaders ahead of the Aussies by defeating West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.

On other hand, the Blackcaps are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate the Kiwis' worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson's side when the 2019 ODI World Cup final finished in a tie.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Lead Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 2019 Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rs 111b to be invested in power transmission syste ..

Rs 111b to be invested in power transmission system during next three years

2 minutes ago
 KP Tennis Association launches training camp at Pe ..

KP Tennis Association launches training camp at Peshawar Sports Complex

2 minutes ago
 Poetry is a miracle; reaches hearts

Poetry is a miracle; reaches hearts

2 minutes ago
 US stocks retreat further amid jarring inflation d ..

US stocks retreat further amid jarring inflation data

3 minutes ago
 13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

19 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival organising committee reveals official event schedule

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.