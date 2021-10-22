UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli’s Tweet Fans Hype Around Clash Between Pakistan And India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 12:32 PM

The players as well as the cricket fans from both sides are much excited and desperately waiting for the day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2021) Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s recent tweet has triggered an interesting debate ahead of final between arch rivals Pakistan and India.

Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli, who was promoting an Indian clothing brand Wrongn, said, “People: Big match on Sunday. You're nervous, right?,”.

Inzamam ul Haq also said that there is “final before the final”.

Both Pakistan and India will lock horns on October 24 in their first match of the T20 World Cup.

The hype around the clash between the arch-rivals has over shadowed the other games, as well as other teams.

The players of both sides are passionate about the match while cricket fans from both sides are also excited.

