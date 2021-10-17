 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, History, Who Will Win  

,

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG) - See Live Score, History of head-head. position in world rankings and Who Will Win the match.

MUSCAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2021) T20 World Cup 2021 is starting today, and the opening match will be between Oman and Papua New Guinea. The match will be in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman, so what an exciting contest it will be on the home ground of Oman. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match. The match will start at 3:00 PM PST on 17th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Oman and PNG are in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, so we can say that result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group B. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live and enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the tv to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01, you can see the live score of Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Oman Vs. PNG Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Oman and Papua New Guinea played once in the past, and the match was won by PNG. However, it is a matter of history as the match happened in 2015.

As per this parameter, we can say that the PNG is a favorite in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Oman in T20

From 2015 till now, Oman has played 14 T20 international matches and won 9 out of these 14 matches. So we can say that the Oman T20 cricket team is improving its game, and we hope it will perform well in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Papua New Guinea in T20

From 2015 till now, PNG has played 16 T20 international matches and won 4 out of these 16 matches. So we can say that the PNG T20 cricket team is not performing well as per history. However, we hope it will perform well in the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Oman Vs. PNG in ICC T20 Rankings

Papua New Guinea has a better position than Oman in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. PNG has a higher rating than Oman, but Oman has improved its gameplay much. So we think that the game will go in favor of Oman. However, anything is possible as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Oman Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Oman T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 18th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Oman Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last ten matches. They currently have 1732 points and a rating of 173.

Where does PNG Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Papua New Guinea T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 15th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the PNG Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2501 points and a rating of 179.

T20 WC 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. PNG Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Oman and Papua New Guinea.

Playing 11 of Oman

The playing 11 of Oman in T20 World Cup 2021 opening match will be among the following players.

Zeeshan Maqsood (Captain)

Aqib Ilyas (Vice-Captain)

Jatinder Singh

Khawar Ali

Mohammad Nadeem

Ayaan Khan

Suraj Kumar (Wicketkeeper)

Sandeep Goud

Nester Dhamba

Kaleemullah

Bilal Khan

Naseem Khushi (Wicketkeeper)

Sufyan Mehmood

Fayyaz Butt

Khurram Khan

Playing 11 of Papua New Guinea

The playing 11 of PNG in T20 World Cup 2021 opening match will be among the following players.

Assad Vala (Captain)

Charles Amini

Lega Siaka

Norman Vanua

Nosaina Pokana

Kipling Doriga (Wicketkeeper)

Tony Ura

Hiri Hiri

Gaudi Toka

Sese Bau

Damien Ravu

Kabua Vagi-Morea

Simon Atai (Wicketkeeper)

Jason Kila

Chad Soper

Jack Gardner

Vani Morea

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Oman Vs. PNG Match?

As per the head-to-head history and ICC World T20 Rankings, Papua New Guinea is the favorite team to win the opening match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, we know that Oman has improved its gameplay significantly, and the match will be on its home ground. So we predict that Oman will win the opening match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, it is T20 cricket, and it is World Cup 2021, so anything can happen till the last ball of the match is played.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. PNG Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 01 Oman Vs. Papua New Guinea. This way, if you are away from TV, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.