T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia - See Live Score, History of head-to-head position in world rankings, and Who Will Win the match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 4th match is between Sri Lanka and Namibia. The match is being played in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be an exciting contest as it is the 2nd match of Group A after the match between Ireland and the Netherlands. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing. The match will start at 7:00 PM PST on 18th October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Besides Sri Lanka and Namibia, Ireland and Netherlands are in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group A. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 04, you can see the live score of Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Sri Lanka and Namibia never played a T20 international match before. However, Sri Lanka has played very well in the past T20 World Cups.

As per this parameter, Sri Lanka is a favorite in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Sri Lanka in T20

Sri Lanka has played 31 T20 World Cup matches and won 22 out of these 31 matches. So we can say that the Sri Lanka T20 cricket team is performing well as per the past T20 World Cup records. It is in the group stage this time, and we hope it will perform well in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Namibia in T20

Namibia has never played any T20 World Cup matches before. However, it has played 22 T20 international matches and won 19 out of these 22 matches. So we can say that the Namibia T20 cricket team is improving its performance as per the history of T20 international. However, we hope it will perform well in the 4th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia in ICC T20 Rankings

Sri Lanka has a better position than Namibia in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, we feel Sri Lanka is the favorite to win the 4th match of T20 World Cup as per this parameter.

Where does Sri Lanka Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Sri Lanka T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 10th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Sri Lanka Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 22 matches. They currently have 5048 points and a rating of 229.

Where does Namibia Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Namibia T20 International Men's cricket team is currently at the 19th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Namibia Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 15 matches. They currently have 2438 points and a rating of 163.

T20 WC 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Sri Lanka and Namibia.

Playing 11 of Sri Lanka

The playing 11 of Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021 4th match will be among the following players.

Dasun Shanaka (Captain)

Kusal Janith Perera (Wicketkeeper)

Dinesh Chandimal (Wicketkeeper)

Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice-Captain)

Pathum Nissanka

Charith Asalanka

Avishka Fernando

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Chamika Karunaratne

Wanindu Hasaranga

Dushmantha Chameera

Lahiru Kumara

Maheesh Theekshana

Akila Dananjaya

Binura Fernando

Ashen Bandara

Kamindu Mendis

Pulina Tharanga

Ramesh Mendis

Minod Bhanuka

Lakshan Sandakan

Nuwan Pradeep

Praveen Jayawickrama

Playing 11 of Namibia

The playing 11 of Namibia in T20 World Cup 2021 4th match will be among the following players.

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain)

Stephen Baard

Karl Birkenstock

Michau du Preez (Wicketkeeper)

Jan Frylinck

Zane Green (Wicketkeeper)

Nicol Lofie-Eaton

Bernard Scholtz

Ben Shikongo

JJ Smit (Vice-Captain)

Ruben Trumpelmann

Michael van Lingen

David Wiese

Craig Williams

Picky Ya France

Mauritius Ngupita

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings, Sri Lanka is the favorite team to win the 4th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Besides, there are no past records of both teams facing each other. So as per our analysis, we predict that Sri Lanka has more chances to win the 4th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

However, results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Sri Lanka and Namibia.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 04 Sri Lanka Vs. Namibia Live Score

