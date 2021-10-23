T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14 England Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14 England Vs. West Indies - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and we are in the Super 12s now. Today, the exciting Super 12s matches are started. It is the 14th match of this tournament between England and the West Indies. The match happens in Dubai International Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 23rd October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as it is the first match of both teams in this tournament. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides England and West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. We can say that the result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group 1. The team that wins today will have a better position in the points table from the beginning of this round. It will surely build pressure on other teams of this group.

Past Records of England Vs. West Indies Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. England and West Indies played 6 T20 International matches against each other before. Among these six matches, England won 5, and West Indies won only one match. However, it is the first T20 World Cup 2021 match for both teams, and results can turn any way.

As per this parameter, England is a favorite in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of England in T20 WC

England had played 32 T20 World Cup matches before and won 15 out of these 32 matches. Also, England was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2010 and the runner-up in 2016.

So we can say that the England T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will also perform well in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

Past Records of West Indies in T20 WC

West Indies had played 31 T20 World Cup matches before and won 17 out of these 31 matches. Also, West Indies was the T20 World Cup Champion in 2012 and 2016 and a semifinalist in 2009.

The West Indies T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups. We hope it will perform well in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a high position in the points table of Group 1 of Super 12s.

England Vs. West Indies in ICC T20 Rankings

England has a better position than West Indies in ICC T20 World Rankings as England is at the top position. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel England is the favorite to win the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

*This T20 International Men's Cricket team ranking by ICC is as per the teams' performance before the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does England Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The England T20 International Men's cricket team is currently at 1st position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the England Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 28 matches. They currently have 7786 points and a rating of 278.

Where does West Indies Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

West Indies T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 9th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the West Indies Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 29 matches. They currently have 6792 points and a rating of 234.

T20 WC 2021 Match 14 England Vs. West Indies Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both England and West Indies.

Playing 11 of England

The playing 11 of England in T20 World Cup 2021 14th match will be among the following players.

Eoin Morgan (Captain)

Moeen Ali

Jonathan Bairstow (Wicketkeeper)

Sam Billings (Wicketkeeper)

Jos Buttler (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Tom Curran

Chris Jordan

Liam Livingstone

Dawid Malan

Tymal Mills

Adil Rashid

Jason Roy

David Willey

Chris Woakes

Mark Wood

Liam Dawson

James Vince

Reece Topley

Playing 11 of West Indies

Playing 11 of West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021 14th match will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Nicholas Pooran (Vice-Captain) (Wicketkeeper)

Fabian Allen

Dwayne Bravo

Roston Chase

Andre Fletcher (Wicketkeeper)

Chris Gayle

Shimron Hetmyer

Evin Lewis

Obed McCoy

Lendl Simmons

Ravi Rampaul

Andre Russell

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh jr

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 England Vs. West Indies Match?

As per the ICC World T20 Rankings and head-to-head history, England is the favorite team to win the 14th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, West Indies has a better win percentage in previous T20 World Cups. The match is important for both sides as the winner will get a higher position in the points table right from the start of Super 12s.

Both teams will present a good show. However, we predict England has more chances to win the 14th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both England and West Indies.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 14 England Vs. West Indies Live Score

