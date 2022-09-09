UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Hayden Returns As Team Mentor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2022 | 06:05 PM

The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s involvement with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9 September 2022) : Australia great Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan cricket board announced today.

Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colours. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised world-over. He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.

“I would like to offer my gratitude to Bank AlFalah who have once again partnered with us on this appointment and hope they will remain connected with the PCB.”

Matthew Hayden: “I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again and feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

