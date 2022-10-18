UrduPoint.com

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka Clinches Big Win Against UAE

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 18, 2022 | 04:57 PM

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

The clinical bowling display of Sri Lanka has led it to gain a big win over UAE in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash.

GEELONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 18th, 2022) Sri Lanka on Tuesday defeated United Arab Emirate by 79 runs in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash at the Kardiana Park, Geelong.

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan did a hat-trick during the bowling attack and became the first player to make this record against the UAE in T20Is.

He also made history as it was the first hat-trick of the tournament.

Sri Lanka were cruising along when Meiyappan came into the bowl the 15th over, with Pathum Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at the crease. The over turned the game on its head as it triggered a middle-order collapse, putting the pressure back on Sri Lanka.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa's effort to go inside-out saw him hole out in the deep to Kashif Daud. Charith Asalanka departed for a golden duck as he nicked the ball to Vriitya Aravind.

Facing the hat-trick ball, Dasun Shanaka had no choice to the amazing googly that found the gap between bat and pad and rattled his stumps as Meiyappan wheeled off in celebration.

On either side of the hat-trick, it was Sri Lanka who dominated the game for the most part. The opening partnership worth 42 runs between Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis got the Asia Cup champions off to a great start. Despite the wicket of Mendis in the fifth over, Shanaka's men were the happier side at the end of the Powerplay with over 50 runs.

Sri Lanka had scored 152 for 8 in the first inning of the match but the UAE could score only 73 and all out in the 18th over.

This was followed by a 50-run stand between Dhananjaya de Silva and Nissanka. The all-rounder was the aggressor between the two, smashing a 21-ball 33 consisting of three fours and a six before a run-out brought his innings to a premature end.

Nissanka, who got to his fifty in the same over as the hat-trick, got a move on and helped Sri Lanka post a competitive total. A blinder from Basil Hameed brought an end to his innings where he scored almost half of Sri Lanka's team total.

Related Topics

Attack T20 World ICC Sri Lanka UAE Geelong Same Dhananjaya De Silva Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Gold Post All From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone ..

World's first 60 MP OIS-enabled front camera phone - Infinix ZERO 20 now availab ..

6 minutes ago
 SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shah ..

SC acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, accomplice in 2012 Shahzeb’s murder case

23 minutes ago
 India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup ..

India won’t travel to Pakistan to play Asia Cup 2023

43 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Nav ..

UAE Ambassador appreciates efforts of Pakistan Navy during floods

2 hours ago
 Gas availability during this winter season to be b ..

Gas availability during this winter season to be better as compared to previous ..

2 hours ago
 US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nucle ..

US confident of Pakistan's ability to secure nuclear assets’

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.