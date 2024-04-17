T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam believed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand holds great importance as part of preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 later this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam believed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand holds great importance as part of preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 later this year.

Speaking at the pre-series media conferences at the Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Wednesday Babar Azam said, “This five-match T20I series holds a lot of importance for us as we look forward to preparing for the all-important mega-event.

We had a great fitness camp in Kakul and are looking forward to express ourselves as unit.

“New Zealand will challenge us at different points in the series, serving as a fine work out for the Pakistan side. The prospect of having a blend of youth and experience in the side excites me as a leader.”

Meanwhile New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell said, “I’m proud to be leading the team on this tour. We’ll look to play entertaining cricket as a side and take the game forward. Most of the players in our squad have played a lot of T20 Cricket growing up and they are very well equipped with the knowledge of this format. Pakistan are formidable side at home and we’ll look to put challenges in their backyard.”

Pakistan would kick-off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 preparations on Thursday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium when they take on New Zealand in first of the five matches.

The venue would also host matches on Saturday and Sunday, while Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will be the stage for the remaining two matches next week on Thursday and Saturday. Both Babar Azam and Michael Bracewell also took part in pre-series photo-shoot.

This would be the third five-match series between the two sides inside a 12-month period. Last year, Pakistan and New Zealand drew the series at two-all in Pakistan, while New Zealand clinched the series 4-1 earlier this year in their backyard.

Pakistan have named uncapped Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan in the 17-player squad, which also sees the return of Babar Azam as the white-ball captain.

Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim were also back in national colours along with fast bowler Naseem Shah. Naseem last played for Pakistan in the ACC Asia Cup 2023 before suffering shoulder injury in the match against Indies in Colombo that sidelined him from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and tours of Australia and New Zealand.

Azhar Mahmood, for the first time in his career, would be the head coach of the Pakistan men’s team. The former Test all-

rounder has previously worked as the national side’s bowling coach from 2016-2019.

The toss was scheduled to take place at 7pm local time and the first will be bowled at 7:30pm local time.

Squads: Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan.

New Zealand - Michael Bracewell (captian), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Zak Foulkes.

APP/vad-msr