Talha Talib Won Bronze Medal In Asian Weightlifting Championship

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 59 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:56 PM

Talha Talib won bronze medal in Asian Weightlifting Championship

The weightlifter who belongs to Gujranwala lifted 148 kg eight in snatch in the 167-kg weight category to win bronze in Uzbekistan’s capital Taskhkent.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Pakistan’s weightlifter Talha Talib won bronze medal in snatch in the Asian Weightlifting Championship on Tuesday.

He stood at the fourth position in the championship.

Talha who belonged to Gujranwala lifted 148kg weight in snatch in the 167-kilogram weight category to win bronze in Uzbekistan’s capital Taskhkent.

This is for the first that any Pakistan won Asian Weightlifting Championship. China bagged gold and silver in total with the bronze going to Uzbekistan.

It may be mentioned that Talha is four time National Champions. He bagged a gold medal in 2019 Saaf Games while he won a bronze medal in 2018 Commonwealth games.

