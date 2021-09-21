Taliban sack CEO of Afghan cricket board

Kabul, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Taliban have sacked the head of Afghanistan's cricket board, replacing him with a member of the Haqqani network .

Hamid Shinwari posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he has been removed on the orders of senior Haqqani officials, a branch of the Taliban.

"Anas Haqqani visited the cricket board and told me very clearly that my job as the (chief) executive officer was over," Shinwari wrote on his Facebook page.

Anas Haqqani is a senior Taliban official and the younger brother of Afghanistan's new interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

Shinwari's post, seen by AFP, was later not visible, with the page apparently deactivated.