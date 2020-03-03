UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tamim Powers Bangladesh To 322-8 With Record Ton

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:24 PM

Tamim powers Bangladesh to 322-8 with record ton

Tamim Iqbal struck a career-high 158 -- breaking his own national record -- as Bangladesh powered to a commanding 332-8 against Zimbabwe in the second one-day international in Sylhet on Tuesday

Sylhet, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Tamim Iqbal struck a career-high 158 -- breaking his own national record -- as Bangladesh powered to a commanding 332-8 against Zimbabwe in the second one-day international in Sylhet on Tuesday.

Tamim's first century in nearly two years beat the 154 runs he scored against the same opponents in 2009, as Bangladesh also improved their highest total against Zimbabwe -- made just two days ago -- by a run.

Mushfiqur Rahim scored 55 off 50 balls and Mahmudullah Riyad made 41, but Tamim stole the spotlight.

Tamim and Mushfiqur put on 87 runs for the third wicket after opener Liton Das and Najmul were run out for nine and six runs respectively.

Mushfiqur was out from a catch at long-off by Tinotenda Mutombodzi off Wesley Madhevere, before Tamim and Mahmudullah added 106 runs for the fourth wicket.

When he reached 84, Tamim became the first Bangladeshi to complete 7,000 runs in ODIs. He pushed Sean Williams past long off to complete his 12th ODI hundred off 106 balls -- his first ODI century since July 2018.

Tamim raced past his previous career-best international score in style with a six off Carl Mumba, but fell in the same over with a tired-looking shot with Mutombodzi completing the catch at long-off.

Mumba and Tiripano claimed two wickets each and somewhat contained the lower-order batsmen, but Mohammad Mithun's unbeaten 32 off 18 balls still ensured a record score for Bangladesh against their African opponents.

Related Topics

Century Bangladesh Sylhet Same Zimbabwe Mahmudullah Mohammad Mithun Tamim Iqbal Carl Mumba July 2018 From

Recent Stories

OIC special envoy says they will get a chance to v ..

9 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Facilitation Cen ..

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns CEO PIA appointment case ti ..

4 minutes ago

International Wildlife Day observed in Hazara

4 minutes ago

Pak Stock Photo arranges a photo contest in connec ..

6 minutes ago

NH&MP providing safe journey environment to road u ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.