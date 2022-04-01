UrduPoint.com

Team BN Polo Qualifies For Challenge Polo Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Team BN Polo qualifies for Challenge Polo Cup

Team BN Polo qualified for the Twin City Challenge Polo Cup 2022 after downing Asean by 10-6 in the second semifinal played here at Islamabad Club polo ground on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Team BN Polo qualified for the Twin City Challenge Polo Cup 2022 after downing Asean by 10-6 in the second semifinal played here at Islamabad Club polo ground on Friday.

For BN Polo Team, Baber Naseem displayed high-quality polo skills and contributed with sparkling six goals while his teammates Ahmed Ali Tiwana hammered a hat-trick of goals and Haider Naseem converted one goal. For Team Asean, Raja Jalal Arslan cracked a quartet while Hashim Asad and Ali Arshad scored one goal each.

The losing side Asean made it into the subsidiary final, where they would take on Shahtaj on Sunday.

BN Polo Team dominated the match right from the word go as they fired in fabulous five goals to gain a healthy 5-0 lead in the first chukker. The second chukker saw both the sides scoring two goals each with BN Polo still enjoying a 7-2 lead.

Asean played better polo in the third chukker as they slammed in two goals against one by BN Polo, who still had 8-4 lead. The fourth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the teams converted a brace each, thus BN Polo won the encounter by 10-6 as the losing side had a half goal handicap advantage.

The Islamabad polo season has started with this 4-goal tournament, in which six top teams are exhibiting their prowess.

The teams are divided into two pools as pool A consists of Shahtaj, PAF and Kalabagh while pool B comprises Asean, Sheikh Enterprises and BN Polo. Earlier on Thursday, the first semifinal was played and was won by Kalabagh, who qualified for the main final while the losing side, Shahtaj booked berth in the subsidiary final.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polo Arslan Lead Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

3 more tested positive for coronavirus

3 more tested positive for coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Footballs exports witness 37.30% increase

Footballs exports witness 37.30% increase

2 minutes ago
 KATI office bearers meet Korangi Police high-ups

KATI office bearers meet Korangi Police high-ups

2 minutes ago
 Eight dead in Serbia coal mine accident

Eight dead in Serbia coal mine accident

2 minutes ago
 833 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traf ..

833 traffic cops to perform duties for smooth traffic flow in Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 Twin City Tennis Tournament finals on Saturday

Twin City Tennis Tournament finals on Saturday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.