UrduPoint.com

Teen Star Kuol In Australia World Cup Squad, But Rogic Misses Out

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Teen star Kuol in Australia World Cup squad, but Rogic misses out

Sydney, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Teenage striker Garang Kuol, who recently signed for Newcastle United, was included Tuesday in Australia's squad for the World Cup, but influential midfielder Tom Rogic missed out.

Japan-based striker Adam Taggart -- who has scored six goals in 16 Socceroos appearances -- was another surprise omission despite being a stalwart of their qualifying campaign.

That opened the door to the Central Coast Mariners' Kuol, who makes the switch to St James' Park in January.

Kuol, 18, made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand in September, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

But he has yet to start a game for his A-League side, with Arnold likely to use him as an impact player off the bench.

Former Celtic star Rogic withdrew just before Australia's crunch World Cup qualifiers in May, citing personal reasons, and has since struggled to make an impact at new club West Bromwich Albion.

Veteran goalkeeper Mitch Langerak was also overlooked despite being in career-best form for J-League club Nagoya Grampus and widely seen as the number two behind skipper Mat Ryan.

Instead, Arnold opted for Danny Vukovic, along with Andrew Redmayne, a hero in Australia's penalty shootout win over Peru that confirmed their place in Qatar.

Australia are in Group D and open their campaign against France before meeting Tunisia and Denmark.

Goalkeepers: Mathew Ryan (FC Copenhagen/DEN), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC/AUS), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners/AUS) Defenders: Aziz Behich (Dundee Utd/SCO), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew/USA), Thomas Deng (Aibirex Niigata/JPN), Joel King (Odense Boldklub/DEN), Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts/SCO), Fran Karacic (Brescia/ITA), Harry Souttar (Stoke City/ENG), Kye Rowles (Hearts/SCO), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United/AUS)Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic/SCO), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli/GER), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona/ITA), Bailey Wright (Sunderland/ENG), Cameron Devlin (Hearts/SCO), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough/ENG), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren/SCO)Forwards: Awer Mabil (Cadiz/ESP), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Martin Boyle (Hibernian/SCO), James Maclaren (Melbourne City), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama/JPN), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners/AUS).

Related Topics

World Australia France Qatar Central Coast Newcastle Adelaide Melbourne Sydney Odense Nagoya Dundee Stoke Irvine Craig Mitchell Columbus Jackson Peru Tunisia Denmark January May September New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in ..

PM terms EWS imperative for resilience planning in climate-affected countries

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th November 2022

2 hours ago
 UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National F ..

UK Scraps Royal Yacht Project Billed as National Flagship

10 hours ago
 Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cu ..

Dani Alves in, Firmino out as Brazil name World Cup squad

10 hours ago
 Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standof ..

Three migrants jump into sea in Italy port standoff

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.