Teenager Gauff Dumped Out At Luxembourg After Maiden WTA Win

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

Teenager Gauff dumped out at Luxembourg after maiden WTA win

The US' Coco Gauff failed to follow up on her maiden WTA tournament win after crashing out in the first round 6-4, 6-0 to Anna Blinkova in Luxembourg on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The US' Coco Gauff failed to follow up on her maiden WTA tournament win after crashing out in the first round 6-4, 6-0 to Anna Blinkova in Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Teenage sensation Gauff, made headlines around the world on Sunday when she conquered her first career title in Linz, Austria, aged 15 years and seven months.

She became the youngest player to win a WTA event since Czech Nicole Vaidisova, who triumphed in Vancouver and Tashkent two months apart in 2004 as a 15-year-old, and shot up 39 places in the WTA rankings to number 71.

However eighth seed Russian Blinkova was too strong for the young American, breaking Gauff's resistance in the first set before crushing her to love in the second and setting up a second round match against Germany's Tatjana Maria.

