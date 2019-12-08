UrduPoint.com
Ten-man Celtic Beat Rangers To Win League Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 10:20 PM

Ten-man Celtic beat Rangers to win League Cup

Glasgow, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Celtic denied Steven Gerrard a first trophy as Rangers manager by holding out for the final half hour with 10 men to win the Scottish League Cup final 1-0 at Hampden on Sunday.

Christopher Jullien scored the only goal to secure Celtic's 10th straight domestic trophy, but Neil Lennon's men had goalkeeper Fraser Forster to thank for a string of saves, including from Alfredo Morelos's second-half penalty after Jeremie Frimpong had been sent off for bringing down the Colombian.

More Stories From Sports

