LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Barry's set main final clash against Pricemeter.pk after beating FG Polo/Diamond Paints by 8-6 in the Tenacious Pricemeter.pk Polo Cup 2021 semifinal played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Friday.

Ruelo Trotz was the man behind Barry's triumph as he fired in fabulous five goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan also emerged as key contributor with a hat-trick. From FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Mir Huzaifa played well and banged in a brace while Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Ramiro Zaveletta converted one goal apiece.

In another match of the day, Pricemeter.

pk Black outsmarted Zacky Farms by 7-3 to qualify for the subsidiary final. Mariano Raigal emerged as hero of the day from Pricemeter.pk Black with a contribution of fabulous five goals while Babar Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Amir struck one goal each. From the losing side, which had two goals handicap advantage, the only goal came from Agha Musa.

The enthralling and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Pricemeter.pk CEO Sufi Muhammad Amir, Directors Farooq Amin Sufi and Sufi Muhammad Haroon, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, players and their families.