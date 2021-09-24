Tennis: ATP Astana Open Results
Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:23 PM
Results on Friday at the ATP Astana Open (x denotes seeded player)
NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :results on Friday at the ATP Astana Open (x denotes seeded player): Quarter-finals Ilya Ivashka (BLR x8) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 James Duckworth (AUS) bt John Millman (AUS x5) 6-4, 6-4Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Laslo Djere (SRB x7) 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-0Alexander Bublik (KAZ x2) bt Carlos Taberner (ESP) 6-3, 6-4