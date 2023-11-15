Open Menu

Tennis: ATP Finals Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Tennis: ATP Finals results

Results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Wedneday (x denotes seeding, times GMT)

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Wedneday (x denotes seeding, times GMT):

Playing Wednesday

Singles

Red Group

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Andrey Rublev (x5) 7-5, 6-2

PLaying at 2000

Daniil Medvedev (x3) v Alexander Zverev (GER x7)

Doubles

Red Group

Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4, 6-4

Playing at 1730

Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) v Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Related Topics

USA Turin Salisbury From

Recent Stories

EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new ..

EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new sanctions

10 minutes ago
 EU recycling drive raises stink around camembert p ..

EU recycling drive raises stink around camembert packaging

5 minutes ago
 Macron faces rare diplomatic dissent over Middle E ..

Macron faces rare diplomatic dissent over Middle East

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission ..

Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission for academic session 2022-2023 ..

5 minutes ago
 Dr Jamal urges for preventive measures to avoid CO ..

Dr Jamal urges for preventive measures to avoid COPD

5 minutes ago
 Spain PM defends contested Catalan amnesty before ..

Spain PM defends contested Catalan amnesty before vote of confidence

5 minutes ago
NDMA, PDMA unite for unprecedented Flood Simulatio ..

NDMA, PDMA unite for unprecedented Flood Simulation in Quetta

11 minutes ago
 German court blows 60-bn-euro hole in budget with ..

German court blows 60-bn-euro hole in budget with debt ruling

7 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez replaces Mickey Arthur as Director ..

Mohammad Hafeez replaces Mickey Arthur as Director Men's cricket team

7 minutes ago
 SAPM Malik explores avenues for Pakistani professi ..

SAPM Malik explores avenues for Pakistani professionals in Saudi projects

11 minutes ago
 Elections crucial for democratic continuity and st ..

Elections crucial for democratic continuity and stability: Speaker of the Nation ..

11 minutes ago
 US stocks extend gains on hopes of a soft landing

US stocks extend gains on hopes of a soft landing

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports