Tennis: ATP Finals Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 15, 2023 | 10:11 PM
Results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Wedneday (x denotes seeding, times GMT)
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) results from the ATP Finals in Turin on Wedneday (x denotes seeding, times GMT):
Playing Wednesday
Singles
Red Group
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Andrey Rublev (x5) 7-5, 6-2
PLaying at 2000
Daniil Medvedev (x3) v Alexander Zverev (GER x7)
Doubles
Red Group
Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-4, 6-4
Playing at 1730
Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) v Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)