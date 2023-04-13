Close
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters Results - Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published April 13, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - collated

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :results from the ATP Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x16) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-0, 6-0 Jannik Sinner (ITA x7) bt Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 6-0, 3-1 - retired Daniil Medvedev (x3) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3, 6-2 Alexander Zverev (GER x13) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-4, 6-4 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 5-7, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 Holger Rune (DEN x6) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT) 6-2, 6-4 Karen Khachanov (x9) bt Ilya Ivashka 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x14) 6-3, 6-2 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Botic van de Zandschulp (NED) 7-5, 7-6 (7/1) Taylor Fritz (USA x8) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 7-6 (12/10), 6-2Jiri Lehecka (CZE) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 3-6, 7-5, 6-4

