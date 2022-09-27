UrduPoint.com

Tennis: ATP Seoul Open Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 27, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Tennis: ATP Seoul Open results - 1st update

Results from the ATP Seoul Open on Tuesday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :results from the ATP Seoul Open on Tuesday (x denotes seed): 1st rd Nicolas Jarry (CHI) bt Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6-3, 7-6 (10/8) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) bt Daniel Evans (GBR x5) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Pedro Martinez (ESP) 7-5, 6-4 Tseng Chun-hsin (TWN) bt Christopher O'Connell (AUS) 6-4, 0-0 retired Steve Johnson (USA) bt Nam Ji Sung (KOR) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4Jenson Brooksby (USA x8) bt Wu Tung-Lin (TWN) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-0Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) bt Chung Yun-Seong (KOR) 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (3/7), 6-1

