Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated

Results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open Masters (x denotes seed)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open Masters (x denotes seed):

Men

2nd rd

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x23) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 7-5, 6-1

Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Martín Landaluce (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x11) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x19) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-2, 6-4

Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3, 6-2

Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x24) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-3

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x26) 6-4, 6-4

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Holger Rune (DEN x6) 6-1, 6-1

3rd rd

Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)

Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Martin Damm Jr.

(USA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x25) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x30) 7-5, 6-1

Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-7 (1/7), 7-5, 6-3

Women

3rd rd

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x21) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Emma Navarro (USA x20) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0

Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) 7-5, 6-4

Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-0

Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5

Sorana Cirstea (ROM x19) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) 7-5, 6-2

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Elina Avanesyan (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Linda Nosková (CZE x26) 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-4

Related Topics

USA Osaka Hun Ita Miami Sunday From Pakistan Oilfields Limited Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

Biden and Obama: a complicated bromance

48 seconds ago
 AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

AC arrests 16 people on price list violation

50 seconds ago
 Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing conti ..

Crackdown against profiteering, overpricing continued in Shaheed Benazirabad

51 seconds ago
 Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olymp ..

Moscow attack raise fresh concerns for Paris Olympics

54 seconds ago
 Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles r ..

Registration Unit initiates camping for vehicles registration, transfer ownershi ..

29 minutes ago
 Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into preside ..

Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye steps into presidential spotlight

29 minutes ago
LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats alloc ..

LHC judge refers petitions on reserved seats allocation to LHC CJ for larger ben ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed

Pakistan, Iran trade expansion discussed

31 minutes ago
 Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presiden ..

Senegal anti-establishment candidate wins presidency after rival concedes

31 minutes ago
 Privatization of loss making entities priority of ..

Privatization of loss making entities priority of govt: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

31 minutes ago
 CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card

CS Sindh for collecting data to issue Kisan Card

31 minutes ago
 Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of cris ..

Youths have potential to drag Pakistan out of crises: Hajji Aslam Bhalli

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports