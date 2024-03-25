Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated
Results on Sunday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open Masters (x denotes seed)
Men
2nd rd
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x23) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 7-5, 6-1
Ben Shelton (USA x16) bt Martín Landaluce (ESP) 6-3, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x11) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2
Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA x19) 3-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) bt Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3
Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 6-2, 6-4
Alex De Minaur (AUS x9) bt Kwon Soon-woo (KOR) 6-3, 6-2
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x24) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-3
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Jirí Lehecka (CZE x26) 6-4, 6-4
Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Holger Rune (DEN x6) 6-1, 6-1
3rd rd
Tomas Machac (CZE) bt Andy Murray (GBR) 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 6-3, 7-6 (9/7)
Christopher O'Connell (AUS) bt Martin Damm Jr.
(USA) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x25) 5-7, 7-5, 6-1
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x30) 7-5, 6-1
Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) bt Thiago Wild (BRA) 6-7 (1/7), 7-5, 6-3
Women
3rd rd
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS x21) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Emma Navarro (USA x20) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA x12) 6-2, 3-6, 6-0
Jessica Pegula (USA x5) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN x31) 7-5, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-0
Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-6 (7/4), 7-5
Sorana Cirstea (ROM x19) bt Daria Kasatkina (RUS x10) 7-5, 6-2
Danielle Collins (USA) bt Elina Avanesyan (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Linda Nosková (CZE x26) 6-7 (7/9), 6-4, 6-4
