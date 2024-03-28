Open Menu

Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated

Results on Wednesday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open (x denotes seed)

Men

Quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4, 6-2

Women

Quarter-finals

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) 6-3, 6-2

