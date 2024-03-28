Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open Results: Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Results on Wednesday from the ATP-WTA Miami Open (x denotes seed)
Men
Quarter-finals
Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI x22) 6-2, 7-6 (9/7)
Jannik Sinner (ITA x2) bt Tomas Machac (CZE) 6-4, 6-2
Women
Quarter-finals
Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x14) bt Jessica Pegula (USA x5) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Danielle Collins (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x23) 6-3, 6-2
