UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tennis-Japan's Osaka Bundled Out Of Tokyo 2020 Third Round

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 01:16 PM

Tennis-Japan's Osaka bundled out of Tokyo 2020 third round

The world number two was swiped aside 6-1 6-4 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in a shock result which dealt a blow to Japan's goldrush hopes.

TOKYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) Japan's great hope for tennis gold Naomi Osaka was beaten on Tuesday in the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics tournament, saying she had not known how to cope with the pressure of the occasion.

The world number two was swiped aside 6-1 6-4 by Czech Marketa Vondrousova in a shock result which dealt a blow to Japan's goldrush hopes.

Tokyo 2020 had marked Osaka's first tournament since pulling out of Roland Garros in May, when she said she had been suffering from depression for almost three years.

Osaka had said then she would boycott news conferences to raise awareness of players' mental well-being, but spoke to reporters after this defeat.

"I definitely feel like there was a lot of pressure, this time around," she said. "I think it's maybe because I haven't played in an Olympics before and for the first one to be here was a bit much.

"But I think I'm glad with how I played... with taking that break that I had. I've taken long breaks before and I've managed to do well.

"And I'm not saying that I did that right now, but I do know that my expectations were a lot higher than how my result was. So... I think my attitude wasn't that great, but I didn't really know how to cope with that pressure... so that's the best that I could have done in this situation.

"For me, I'm really glad to be here. I'm sad that I lost, of course, but all in all really happy with my first Olympic experience."

The tennis event has now lost both of its women top draw cards after world number one and Wimbledon champion Ash Barty was beaten in Sunday's first round.

Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday to open the Games, seemed out of sorts on the Tokyo blue courts and never settled into a rhythm as Vondrousova forged ahead.

The Japanese player sprayed a costly 18 unforced errors throughout the match - three times the number made by Vondrousova.

In the quarter-finals the Czech will next face either Spain's Paula Badosa or Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, who play later on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Tennis World Osaka Tokyo Argentina Spain Japan May Women Sunday 2020 Gold Olympics Event All From Best Top Wimbledon Sad Depression

Recent Stories

UAE, Gambia explore strengthening security and pol ..

2 minutes ago

Israeli Defence Minister to visit France to discus ..

6 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 39 more deaths in Pakistan during ..

16 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 685 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deat ..

10 minutes ago

Aussie swim coach apologises for mask-tearing anti ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hold delegation-level talks ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.