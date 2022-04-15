UrduPoint.com

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 15, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Monte Carlo Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

MonteCarlo, Monaco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Monte Carlo Masters results on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice): Quarter-finalsAlejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) bt Taylor Fritz (USA x10) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

Related Topics

USA Russia Belarus From

Recent Stories

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isra ..

Over 150 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount - R ..

1 minute ago
 Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine ..

Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Education City to be established in KP: Minister

Education City to be established in KP: Minister

1 minute ago
 Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion ..

Russian Investigative Committee Says French Legion Soldiers Fight Along Ukrainia ..

1 minute ago
 Uganda to Deploy Military to Fight Pest Outbreak - ..

Uganda to Deploy Military to Fight Pest Outbreak - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middl ..

Officials of Chinese Embassy visit Pak-China Middle School in Gwadar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.