Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results

Resuls from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding)

MonteCarlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Resuls from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):

1st round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-2, 6-3

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-1, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 3-2 - retired

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)

Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 7-5, 6-2

More Stories From Sports