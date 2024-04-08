Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 08, 2024 | 07:28 PM
Resuls from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding)
MonteCarlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Resuls from the Monte Carlo Masters on Monday (x denotes seeding):
1st round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Corentin Moutet (FRA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-2, 6-3
Sebastian Ofner (AUT) bt Daniel Evans (GBR) 6-1, 6-4
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x12) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-3, 3-2 - retired
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-2, 7-6 (7/3)
Sumit Nagal (IND) bt Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x9) bt Valentin Vacherot (MON) 7-5, 6-2
Recent Stories
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules
Boeing plane makes emergency landing after engine cover falls off
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules
Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program ..
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approaches ECP for registration of his own party
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final
Pakistan, KSA vow to fast-tracking $5b Saudi investment in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz performs Umrah, prays for country’s prosperity
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules1 minute ago
-
Everton docked two more points for breach of Premier League financial rules1 minute ago
-
Punjab College clinch victory in tournament final2 hours ago
-
SFP holds peace through sports day3 hours ago
-
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today6 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand7 hours ago
-
Van der Poel plans 'big party' after crushing rivals on Paris-Roubaix cobbles10 hours ago
-
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul1 day ago
-
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose2 days ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update2 days ago
-
Football: English Championship results2 days ago
-
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale2 days ago