Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters Results - 1st Update
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 10:07 PM
Results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):
1st rd
Alex de Minaur (AUS x11) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-3, 6-0
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 6-2, 6-4
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 6-1
Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-1, 6-2
Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2)
Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4, 7-5
2nd rd
Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-1, 6-2
Recent Stories
'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?
Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead
Zelensky inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks
Top Swiss party demands Council of Europe pullout after climate ruling
SPSC announces result of Combined Competitive examination 2022
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad
ATC dismisses bail petition of doctor involved in illegal kidneys transplant
Stocks slide before US inflation, ECB meeting
Security increased at Champions League ties after threat
Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket
Special arrangements in hospitals during Eid days in Larkana
Commissioner reviews arrangements for Baisakhi fest, T20 matches, Eid
More Stories From Sports
-
Mohsin Naqvi for PCB-HEC nexus to promote college cricket22 minutes ago
-
Five women cricketers recalled in Pakistan’s white-ball squads2 hours ago
-
Devine, Jones gain big in ICC Women Rankings4 hours ago
-
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad against New Zealand2 hours ago
-
National Women Football championship starts on May 5, in Karachi4 hours ago
-
Two maiden call-ups, two come-backs mark 17-member Pak T20I squad for New Zealand series2 hours ago
-
Ramadan sports festival concludes5 hours ago
-
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays5 hours ago
-
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Indies series5 hours ago
-
UAE banned Usman Khan in Pakistan squad for New Zealand T202 hours ago
-
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection7 hours ago
-
National Women Football C'ship from next month9 hours ago