Tennis: Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 09, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Results from the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)

1st rd

Alex de Minaur (AUS x11) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-3, 6-0

Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) bt Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) 6-2, 6-4

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 6-3, 6-1

Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 6-1, 6-2

Hubert Hurkacz (POL x10) bt Jack Draper (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) bt Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 6-4, 7-5

2nd rd

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Roman Safiullin (RUS) 6-1, 6-2

