Tennis: Results On Day Five Of The Australian Open Grand Slam At Melbourne Park On Friday

Fri 24th January 2020

Tennis: Results on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Friday

Results on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Friday (x denotes seeding)

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :results on day five of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park on Friday (x denotes seeding): Men's singles 3rd round Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Tommy Paul (USA) 6-1, 6-1, 6-4 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x14) bt Dusan Lajovic (SRB x24) 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) Novak Djokovic (SRB x2) bt Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Women's singles 3rd round Ashleigh Barty (AUS x1) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x29) 6-3, 6-2 Petra Kvitova (CZE x7) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS x25) 6-1, 6-2 Ons Jabeur (TUN) bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 Alison Riske (USA x18) bt Julia Georges (GER) 1-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2Maria Sakkari (GRE x22) bt Madison Keys (USA x10) 6-4, 6-4Wang Qiang (CHN x27) bt Serena Williams (USA x8) 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 7-5

