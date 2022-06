Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - qst update

Results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

'sHertogenbosch, Netherlands, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA tournament in 's-Hertogenbosch on Friday (x denotes seeding; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men Quarter-finals Tim Van Rijthoven (NED) bt Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN x2) bt Karen Khachanov (x5) 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 Women Quarter-finals Aryna Sabalenka (x1) bt Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) Shelby Rogers (USA) bt Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4Ekaterina Alexandrova (x7) bt Caty McNally (USA) 6-0, 6-1Veronika Kudermetova (x6) bt Belinda Bencic (SUI x2) 6-4, 6-2