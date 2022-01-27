Tennis top seed Barty advances to 2022 Australian Open final

Australian top seed in tennis Ashleigh Barty qualified for the 2022 Australian Open women's singles final on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian top seed in tennis Ashleigh Barty qualified for the 2022 Australian Open women's singles final on Thursday.

Barty defeated her US opponent Madison Keys, who ranked 51st, 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinal match at Rod Laver Arena that lasted for over an hour.

A two-time Grand Slam winner reached her first Australian Open final.

Barty previously won the 2019 French Open (Roland Garros) and 2021 Wimbledon.The 25-year-old Australian national will face US' Danielle Collins or Polish no. 7 seed Iga Swiatek in the final on Saturday.Collins is currently facing Swiatek.