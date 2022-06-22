Tennis: WTA Bad Homburg Open results - collated

UrduPoint.com

WTA Bad Homburg Open results on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries):

Bad Homburg, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :WTA Bad Homburg Open results on Wednesday (x denotes seeded player; players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): 2nd rd Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Katie Swan (GBR) 6-4, 6-4 Simona Halep (ROM x4) bt Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 6-0, 6-3 Amanda Anisimova (USA x6) bt Ann Li (USA) 6-0, 6-2 Alize Cornet (FRA x9) bt Tatjana Maria (GER) 7-6 (7/4), 6-4Angelique Kerber (GER x3) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) 6-2, 6-3Sabine Lisicki (GER) bt Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

