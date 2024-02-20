Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player)

Dubaï, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):

2nd rd

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 6-4

Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Emma Navarro (USA) 6-2, 6-4

Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-3, 6-4

Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x7) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x12) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) - walkover

Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x13) 6-1, 6-4

Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0

afp

Related Topics

USA Dubai Magdalena Ita Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

70th Birthday of Abida Parveen celebrated

27 seconds ago
 PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2024 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

13 minutes ago
 11 kite sellers arrested

11 kite sellers arrested

3 minutes ago
 PU to host largest book fair on March 7

PU to host largest book fair on March 7

3 minutes ago
 Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on diet ..

Pak-Korean Nutrition Centre holds training on dietary issues at BZU

3 minutes ago
 Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League qua ..

Shandong, Jeonbuk reach Asian Champions League quarter-finals

3 minutes ago
2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes a ..

2-day conference on interfaith harmony concludes at IUB

3 minutes ago
 Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case

Court awards 14-year sentence in murder case

3 minutes ago
 Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

Man gets nine years’ imprisonment in drugs case

3 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in ..

LESCO collects over Rs 12m from 504 defaulters in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ..

Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection un ..

Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports