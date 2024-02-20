Tennis: WTA Dubai Open Results
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 20, 2024 | 05:53 PM
Dubaï, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player):
2nd rd
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 6-3, 6-4
Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) bt Emma Navarro (USA) 6-2, 6-4
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-3, 6-4
Magdalena Frech (POL) bt Petra Martic (CRO) 6-4, 1-6, 6-2
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x7) bt Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2
Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x12) bt Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) - walkover
Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x13) 6-1, 6-4
Donna Vekic (CRO) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-0
afp
