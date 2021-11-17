- Home
Tennis: WTA Finals Results
Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:00 AM
Guadalajara, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :WTA Finals results on Tuesday in Guadalajara, Mexico (x denotes seed): Semi-finalsGarbine Muguruza (ESP x6) bt Paula Badosa (ESP x7) 6-3, 6-3Anett Kontaveit (EST x8) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x4) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
