Test Players To Leave For West Indies On July 26

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Test players to leave for West Indies on July 26

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's Test players will depart for Barbados on Monday, 26 July.

The 11 players that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium Karachi.

The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on 22 July before departing for Barbados. Before entering the bio-secure bubble, the players will undergo Covid-19 tests at their respective home towns on 19 July.

The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore on Thursday, 22 July.

The final round of testing will be conducted on Saturday 24 July before the player's departure in the wee hours of Saturday 26 July to Barbados en-route London.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from 12 August.

The 11 players are: Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood.

